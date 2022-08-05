Selsey pensioner, a former female footballer, recalls fun game against the men in the 1970s

Marjorie Graham is a retired television technician who worked at ITV from its launch in 1955 until she retired. She moved from London to live in Selsey in 1970 and quickly joined the ladies' football team, known as Selsey Lassies.

Marjorie recalled: "In a match we played in 1971, Selsey Lassies against Selsey Laddies, the male team comprised local builders and fishermen – and they wore tutus and wigs, of course."

Pictures were taken by her husband, Hugh Graham, a former Fleet Street photo journalist, and Marjorie came across these again when she was moving house.

Marjorie Graham, the player in pink, and her dog Candy. She recalls the lady in blue with dark hair was Ann, the crossing lady.

She said: "I remember this particular match. I actually got the ball and then realised how far it was to the goal, at which point Ray Mariner, in a pink nightie, took the ball from me, threw me over his shoulder and went for goal. My labrador, Candy, can be seen trying to attack him!"

Ray Mariner took the ball from Marjorie Graham, threw her over his shoulder and went for goal

Marjorie worked at ITV as a production assistant from when it opened in 1955 on television shows with The Goons, music and light entertainment programmes, the drama No Hiding Place and current affairs programee This Week, which involved filming abroad for two years.

She said she then seemed to concentrate on documentaries and continued to work at ITV until her retirement in 2000 at the age of 60.

"I am now aged 86 and living in a retirement flat on the beach at Selsey, 50 feet from the sea wall. Lots of physical problems but luckily still have my marbles.

Marjorie Graham, second left, with the team from the Snak Shak in Selsey

"I have just completed my memoir, mainly about the early days of television and ITV, and someone at BFI is helping me edit.

"The British Entertainments History Project are coming down soon to film interviews with me about being a female technician in television in the ’50s and ’60s, so lots of exciting things to keep my brain going."

Marjorie was also one of the founders of the Snak Shak, which was set up to offer young people in Selsey a place to go.

The project started in 2005 with a burger van and table and chairs outside. From humble beginnings, it went from strength to strength, opening a youth drop-in centre in 2007 and winning the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service in 2015.