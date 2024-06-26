​South Downs celebrated in lavishly-illustrated new book, bringing together work by eight Sussex schools

Published by the Friends of the South Downs and partly funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, A Year in the Life of the South Downs, A Children’s Perspective, was produced as part of the South Downs for All project to stimulate children's appreciation of the area and a creative interest in its heritage.

Lavishly illustrated, it covers not just one year but seasons past and present, with pictures captured by Worthing photographer Sam Hare over a period of four years and others from the archives of Sussex Wildlife Trust, Sussex Archaeological Society, and West Sussex Record Office.

Sam captured the changing scene of the South Downs across the seasons in some enchanting landscape and wildlife shots, as well as photographs of the people of the South Downs at work and at play.

Recent examples include the Mummers on New Year’s Day at Worthing, celebrating teams of marble players at Tinsley Green on Good Friday, strange revels at Broadwater’s Midsummer Tree and all the pageantry of November 5 at Lewes, while the oldest photographs date back to the mid-Victorian age.

Project manager Chris Hare said: "It really is quite a collection. Many of these old views have never been published before, featuring charcoal-burners, shepherds and sailors."

He led guided walks and gave classroom talks for two secondary schools, Brighton Aldridge Community Academy and The Petersfield School, and six primary schools, Bury CE Primary School, Chesswood Middle School in Worthing, Northgate Primary School in Crawley, Seaside Primary School in Lancing, Slindon CE Primary School and Stedham Primary School.

Chris said: "The children were so inspired that they wrote poems and essays about their experience of walking in the South Downs and learning about their history. You will find many of the wonderful poems and essays contributed by these gifted young people in the book."

An essay by Chesswood pupil Poppy, imagining she was living on the downs during the Bronze Age, so impressed Sussex Archaeological Society president Professor Martin Bell that he presented her with a series of books he had written for young people about archaeology.

Lord Egremont at Petworth House was so inspired, he wrote a forward to the book, praising the project and the way it brought together people with a united love for the south of England’s outstanding landscape feature.

He wrote: “This book shows that there is much that is hopeful, not least in the children’s work. Their poems, alongside those of Belloc and Kipling and Charlotte Smith, are of an astonishingly high standard, often expressed in phrasing that is romantic and true. All this and the beautiful photographs remind us how lucky we are to live in this part of England.”

There are two free book launch events that will celebrate the glory of the South Downs, with Chris Hare giving a talk about the project and how the book was compiled. There will also be a PowerPoint slide show and readings, and Sam Hare will be on hand, along with many of the people who made this book possible.

Signed copies will be available, as well as a glass of wine or soft drink for all, at Arundel Museum on Saturday, July 27, at noon, and Steyning Bookshop, High Street, Steyning, on Wednesday, July 31, at 7.30pm. Email [email protected] to confirm attendance.

A Year in the Life of the South Downs is priced £15, available from The Book Ferret and Kim’s Bookshop in Arundel High Street, Arundel Museum, West Sussex Record Office in Chichester, Steyning Bookshop, Petworth Bookshop, Worthing Museum, Denyer’s News in Goring and Inspired on the promenade near Worthing Pier.

