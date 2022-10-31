History of the Southwick and Shoreham Oyster Fishery is the next Southwick Society Heritage Talk, taking place at Southwick Community Centre on Monday, November 14, at 7.30pm.

The catching and sale of oysters was a major industry in Sussex from the 19th to the early 20th century and Kim's illustrated talk will cover the oyster fishery in Southwick and Shoreham in the 19th century.

Nigel Divers, secretary of the Southwick Society, said: "Oysters had been caught in the area for centuries but the discovery of large beds of deep sea oysters turned the fishery into a major industry.

"Hundreds of oyster smacks and fishermen were attracted to the area from Essex and Jersey and other parts of Sussex. They battled winter gales, government interference and tragic loss to land millions of oysters in Southwick and Shoreham.

"As the fishery became established, the fishermen were joined by their families, swelling the local fishing community. In Southwick, the Brazier brothers became important oyster merchants and even established a fashionable oyster bar in Brighton. For decades, oysters provided a livelihood for hundreds of local people.

"Kim Matthews originally trained as a teacher but also spent eight years as an inshore fisherman. He understands the feast and famine of the fishing profession and also has oyster dredgermen in his ancestry."

The talk is open to all, £5 per person, £3 for Southwick Society members. For further details, visit www.southwicksociety.org

