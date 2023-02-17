One year ago, Worthing braced itself for the arrival of Storm Eunice – and its red ‘danger to life’ weather warning.

Trees were felled and homes damaged as Worthing felt the storm’s full force on Friday, February 18, 2022.

People were advised not to travel as the MET Office issed a rare ‘danger to life’ red warning, before winds of up to 80mph hit the area.

The Argos store at Lyons Farm was one of the businesses affected, with an eye-witness reporting the roof was ‘coming off’ and the temporary traffic lights on the A27/Sompting Road junction had been ‘blown over’. The entrance porch at the nearby Sainsbury’s also reportedly collapsed, with the side door said to be in use for entry and exit. Pictures also showed structural damage to a property in Eaton Court, not far away.

While there were no reports of serious injury on the Friday, parked cars were not so lucky. Vehicles were damaged by falling trees and the A24 at Findon and Findon Valley and Princess Avenue, near West Worthing railway station, were among the roads blocked.

Disruption continued over the weekend and into Monday, when the fire and rescue service was called to Worthing Hospital. A crew was pictured outside the hospital’s breast care centre, standing on an aerial ladder platform.

A West Sussex Fire & Rescue service spokesman said hundreds of calls were received, with firefighters attending some 70 emergency incidents as a result of Storm Eunice.

