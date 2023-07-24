Summer cycling fun at Amberley Museum, including annual Retro Wheels weekend with BMX demonstrations

​​Amberley Museum is wheeling out weekly cycling activities for the summer holidays to celebrate the recent reopening of its cycling exhibition.

More then 20 bicycles dating from the 1800s to the 1980s are on display in the permanent exhibition in the Pavior’s building.

Visitors will be able to explore these in more depth on Cycling Thursdays, which launched on July 22 with family-friendly activities and will run until August 31.

Use the trail to spot important and surprising features of two-wheeled transport through the ages, have a go at cycle-themed crafts and see bikes being repaired at the bicycle repair shop.

See BMX demonstrations in the pop-up skate park at the annual Retro Wheels event at Amberley Museum. Picture: Emma Wood / Amberley Museum / Submitted

To add to the excitement, the annual Retro Wheels event is planned for Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, to celebrate more than 200 years of the bicycle and showcase the museum's cycling collection. There will be lots for visitors to see and do, including BMX demonstrations in the pop-up skate park.

The bicycle repair shop, where the contents of Floyd’s from Littlehampton are displayed, is located next to the village garage.

The garage represents an example from the late 1920s or early 1930s and in the garage workshop is a rare fabric-covered Austin 7, manufactured in 1928. The petrol pumps are set back into a fireproofed bay, which gives a degree of weather protection, and fitted with long swinging delivery arms which take the petrol to the vehicle without obstructing the pavement.

Joe Meacher, marketing officer, said: "The village garage was often a small scale, family-run business and offered a variety of services. Petrol sales formed a large part of the business.

Volunteer Nic Strain working on a 1940s Raleigh Super Sport for the cycle exhibition. It still has the original Brooks England saddle and a four-speed hub, with dynamo and aftermarket brakes. Picture: Amberley Museum / Submitted

"The repair work included motor vehicles, bicycles, agricultural equipment and tools, mowers and stationary engines. Paraffin and other household items were sold and accumulators for wireless sets were recharged.

"In many respects, the village garage was the focus of rural communities in the way that the blacksmith’s shop had been during the 19th century."