Sussex folklore explored: Wingless water dragons and the Knucker Holes of Lyminster, Binsted and Sompting

Legend has it that Knucker Holes in Sussex are home to wingless water dragons and various tales of them have been told for centuries.

The Knucker Dragon is a creature of Saxon folklore that is said to live in bottomless ponds. These Knucker Holes strangely never dry out, whatever the weather, and are permanently brimming with cold, fresh water.

The Lyminster Knucker Hole is highlighted on the new leaflet A Map of Folklore of the South Downs, Hampshire and Sussex, which has been produced as part of the South Downs for All project run by the Friends of the South Downs and largely financed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The map has been put together by the Chichester Centre for Fairy Tales, Fantasy and Speculative Fiction, based on research by Sussex folklorist Jacqueline Simpson, a lifelong resident of Worthing, with additional information by local historian Chris Hare.

Knucker Dragon illustration by Richard Snaith from the leaflet A Map of Folklore of the South Downs, Hampshire and Sussex

It tells us: "Lyminster: Knucker Hole, from the AngloSaxon nicor, ‘water monster’, held a dragon. Local man Jim Pulk / Puttock baked a poisonous pie for the dragon; unfortunately, some of the poison stayed on Pulk’s hand and he died wiping his mouth after a celebratory pint.

"Another version says a wandering knight killed him and was offered the king’s daughter by way of thanks. His tomb can still be seen inside the church, with faint marks supposed to be the hero’s sword laid across the dragon’s ribs. The church has a stained-glass depiction of the tale."

The dragons are part of the county’s rich tapestry of legends, inspiring sculptures, artwork and celebrations over the years.

Sculptor Janine Creaye with the Binsted waymarker, which includes the Green Man and two Knucker Dragons

In Binsted, a 6ft carved oak waymarker on the boundary of the National Park honours the village's Knucker Dragons, as well as the Green Man guardian figure. The sculpture was inaugurated in 2017 in a ceremony steeped in traditional Sussex music and folklore.

Other Knucker Holes are said to have been located in East Worthing, Shoreham, Lancing and Sompting.