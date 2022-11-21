Starting a new job in Horsham back in early 2012 my first impression of the town was its railway station.

Disembarking on to the platform, I joined the throng of commuters using the temporary walkways and staircases and then coming out at the temporary entrance and exit.

The reason for this was major £1.88million upgrade transforming the concourse, entrance, toilets and waiting rooms.

The project even received a ‘highly commended’ as Rail Station of the Year.

The changes were unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony ten years ago, in November 2012, with the honours carried out by then rail minister Norman Baker.

In attendance at the event were the late Leonard Crosbie, Horsham District Council’s chairman for 2012/13 and fellow Lib Dem councillors Frances Haigh and David Holmes, along with HDC’s deputy leader Roger Arthur and long-time county councillor Brad Watson.

Ten years later and the works to our town’s station have stood the test of time.

JPCT 191112 Horsham Railway Station official re-opening by the Under Secretary of State for transport, Norman Baker MP. Photo by Derek Martin

