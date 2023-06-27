The day Chichester stood still to honour soldiers serving in Iraq and Afghanistan

​​Chichester was brought to a standstill 15 years ago as the city welcomed back soldiers from duties in Iraq and Afghanistan during a special ceremony.

Soldiers from the 47 Regt Royal Artillery -25/170 (Imjin) Battery, including several members of the Territorial Army, marched through the city on Saturday, June 21, 2008, in full uniform, led by the Band of the Adjutant General’s Corps.

After the parade, the soldiers were presented with Operational Service Medals outside the Chichester City Council offices in North Street.

Shoppers came to a respectful standstill as the soldiers received their medals, which were presented by Major Chris Wilson.

The band marches through North Street, Chichester, leading members of the 47 Regt Royal Artillery

Dignitaries attending included the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Hugh Wyatt, the mayor, Councillor David Siggs, the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Sir Richard Kleinwort, and the chairmen of the district and county council, Councillors John Ridd and Mark Dunn.

The regiment, which is based at Thorney Island, marched from the fire station in Northgate, then up North Street.

After the ceremony the soldiers marched up West Street and then celebrated their return with family members in the Assembly Rooms.

Rodney Duggu, Chichester City Council clerk, said at the time: "It was a very happy and proud occasion for them and for the city. They have been based on Thorney Island for the past 25 years and really are the only operational regiment in West Sussex now and they have a great fondness for Chichester."

The parade in North Street, Chichester, in June 2008

The Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex, Hugh Wyatt, meeting the troops in June 2008

Major General Chris Wilson chats to the troops

The mayor of Chichester, David Siggs, meeting the troops in June 2008