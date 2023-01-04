A Hollywood A-lister who starred in Interstellar and Shrek was seen in Shoreham seven years ago, filming for season 1 of The Crown.

At the time of filming in November 2015, this was a new Netflix television series and when it premiered in 2016, it proved so popular, the sixth and final season is now being made, due for release in November 2023.

Two-time Oscar nominee John Lithgow played Winston Churchill in The Crown season 1, penned by Peter Morgan, whose other films include The Queen, Frost/Nixon and The Damned United.

Mr Lithgow was spotted at Shoreham Airport on Monday, November 23, 2015, in a bowler hat and formal wear, filming in the morning alongside a number of actors dressed as police officers. The scene involved the Queen's arrival back from South Africa after her father, King George VI, had died.

Writing on Twitter at the time, Mr Lithgow said how much he was enjoying himself in Sussex. He particularly enjoyed a meal out at The Swan pub, in Lewes, and also visited Beachy Head, near Eastbourne.

Also spotted for filming in Shoreham was a vehicle marked as 'Ministry of Transport & Civil Aviation, London, W1'. The series also boasted former Doctor Who actor Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh and Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.

Based on the Queen’s life, each series focuses on the political rivalries and personal intrigues’ across a decade of her reign. “The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world – Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown,” announced Netflix.

