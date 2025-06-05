The day the Olympic torch relay passed through Bexhill, St Leonards and Hastings

On July 17, the relay reached Bexhill, having travelled through Eastbourne. From there, it joined the A259 again and went through St Leonards, heading towards The Stade in Hastings Old Town, which is where it spent the night. The Stade Open Space hosted a celebration evening featuring a range of entertainment. The headline act was the Rizzle Kicks, who were part of the Olympic torch relay during its run through Eastbourne and were extremely popular with fans.

Very early the next morning, the torch was transported to Battle Abbey by road for a celebration and photocall in front of the Abbey. Battle was not officially on the route but after months of lobbying, residents got a chance to see the torch. Then, once back in Hastings, the flame was taken up East Hill Lift in miners’ lamps, two lamps in case one went out, followed by a photocall on East Hill after the torch was lit. The relay then made its way to Rye via the A259.

Kevin Boorman, who was head of communications and marketing at Hastings Borough Council at the time, has his own memories of the event:

“I remember being very excited when it was announced in July 2005 – 20 years ago – that the Olympics were coming to London in 2012, but little did I know then that I would be far more involved with them than I ever expected.

"In 2010 towns and cities across the UK were invited to ‘bid’ for the torch to visit. I was quite heavily involved in that, as I was head of communications and marketing at Hastings Borough Council at the time. We were so pleased, and surprised if I’m honest, when it was announced that the Olympic Torch Relay would not only be coming to Hastings, but that we had been chosen to host an evening event and the torch would be staying here overnight, on the 17th/18th July 2012. The previous night it was in Brighton, the following night in Dover, so we were the only overnight stop in the administrative county of East Sussex.

“I’d been involved in organising many events for the council, but this was on a different scale, because of the size, the security, and the incredible publicity around the torch. We were a very small team at the council looking after it and had other things to do as well. I was overseeing the Stade development at the time, which was very helpful as we planned to use the Stade open space for the evening show; this open space was still a construction site when the announcements were made, and not due to open until 2012…

“We had virtually no control over the evening event, it was organised by LOCOG, the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, although the council was responsible for the health and safety of the day, as the event was being held on our land.

“Planning started as soon as the route was announced, in 2010 and, honestly, the event was probably the most challenging I have ever had to manage, because of its size, complexity, the fact that we wee delivering someone else’s plan, and the huge hype and publicity surrounding the Olympics and the Olympic Torch relay then. (In a different job I had been involved with the official opening of the Channel Tunnel, helping organise the train with Margaret Thatcher on board, so was used to big events).

“We attended planning meetings regularly around the region, in London and places such as Portsmouth, and as the day grew nearer decided to go to see the relay in action, and saw it in Swansea, in May 2012.

“Tuesday 17th July 2012 was a very long, very stressful, and very tiring day, but ultimately very successful, as the event went as planned, and we had such great feedback, and publicity, from it. I think my biggest frustration was that, despite the many months of meticulous planning, and everything being agreed, the LOCOG event organisers on the day wanted to change things. Then change them again. And again. Each of which meant physically moving barriers and equipment around, to the extent that we had a team of labourers on site all day. But the evening dawned, everything was sorted, just, the torch arrived on time, Rizzle Kicks (a popular up and coming band then with a huge local following) performed well, the cauldron was lit, and the flame was safely stored overnight. We had some incredible media coverage, the Stade open space proved itself as an amazing event space, and everyone had a great time. I felt we had done Hastings proud, as we had wanted to do. On a personal note, I was proud that two of my sons, both Morris dancers, performed at the evening event too.

“The next morning, the Olympic Torch left Hastings and, ironically, I enjoyed that even more than the event the previous night. The Tuesday night had been choreographed to a formula, with little local input, and, honestly, it had been hard work; the Wednesday morning had much more of a community feel about it, which we had been able to input into and involved virtually no work. I could just watch and enjoy it!

“The Met Police torch ‘minders’ took the flame in a miner’s lamp (actually miners’ lamps, in case one went out!) up the East Hill Lift, and the torch was lit from that by the beacon there, to the backdrop of the Old Town, the pier, and the sea. Incredible. The torch was then taken down the East Hill Lift (to much nervousness, the new wooden carriages had only been installed two years previously, in 2010, and the flame in the torch burned quite bright….) onto the fishing beach, then on to a fishing boat. As someone who grew up in the Old Town, and whose families in previous generations had been fishermen, I was particularly proud and pleased with how Wednesday went, and the icing on the cake was that the Olympic Torch was literally carried past my front door as it was taken out of the Old Town and on to Rye, and, ultimately that day, Dover.

“The Olympic Torch Relay was one of the most difficult and challenging events of my career, but also one of the most enjoyable. It all seems such a long time ago now.”

