Camilla, who grew up in East Sussex, joined dozens of ex-servicemen and women in Heroes Corner at Hastings Cemetery on Tuesday, May 10, 2011 for a commemorative service marking the contribution of Commonwealth soldiers in past war efforts.

It was her first appearance as the patron of the 160 member-strong Hastings and St Leonards Veterans’ Association and alongside her sat guests from across the Commonwealth, including military representatives.

Together with teenagers from nearby William Parker and Helenswood schools, the Duchess paid her respects to the war dead buried on the cemetery on The Ridge in Hastings

1. The Duchess of Cornwall at the 'Remembering Our Fallen Allies' ceremony May 10 2011 SUS-220903-122009001 Photo Sales

2. The Duchess of Cornwall at the 'Remembering Our Fallen Allies' ceremony May 10 2011 SUS-220903-122139001 Photo Sales

3. The Duchess of Cornwall at the 'Remembering Our Fallen Allies' ceremony May 10 2011 SUS-220903-122150001 Photo Sales

4. The Duchess of Cornwall at the 'Remembering Our Fallen Allies' ceremony May 10 2011 SUS-220903-122201001 Photo Sales