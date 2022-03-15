May 10 2011 SUS-220903-122308001
The Duchess of Cornwall pays her respects to fallen soldiers

Eleven years ago the Duchess of Cornwall made her first visit to Hastings as a patron of the Hastings and St Leonards Veterans’ Association.

By Colin Jenner
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 10:09 am

Camilla, who grew up in East Sussex, joined dozens of ex-servicemen and women in Heroes Corner at Hastings Cemetery on Tuesday, May 10, 2011 for a commemorative service marking the contribution of Commonwealth soldiers in past war efforts.

It was her first appearance as the patron of the 160 member-strong Hastings and St Leonards Veterans’ Association and alongside her sat guests from across the Commonwealth, including military representatives.

Together with teenagers from nearby William Parker and Helenswood schools, the Duchess paid her respects to the war dead buried on the cemetery on The Ridge in Hastings

