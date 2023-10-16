BREAKING
The Great Storm of 1987 in Horsham: 46 pictures showing the devastation on 36th anniversary of powerful storm

Today (October 16) sees the 36th anniversary of the Great Storm of 1987.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 13th Oct 2022, 09:52 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:51 BST

In the early hours of October 16 that year, people awoke to the sound of howling winds, lashing rain, rattling windows, smashing glass, falling roof slates and uprooted trees, the likes of which they had never heard before. It was a hurricane storm that caught the entire country unaware and from 2am to 4am, the area was battered.

Hurricane-force winds caused devastation and casualties across the United Kingdom and some parts of Europe with forests, parks, roads, and railways strewn with fallen trees and schools were closed. The British National Grid suffered heavy damage, leaving thousands without power.

Houses, businesses, farms and pubs in Horsham were hit by fallen trees and many a fence and wall were knocked down by winds in excess of 100mph.

Here are some pictures from 1987. What are your memories of the night? Do you have pictures of the damage caused by the winds? Email us at [email protected]

The Great Storm in Horsham

1. Great storm 1987 - Horsham

The Great Storm in Horsham

Bent signs at Adversane - The Great Storm in Horsham

2. Great storm 1987 - Horsham

Bent signs at Adversane - The Great Storm in Horsham

The Great Storm in Horsham

3. Great storm 1987 - Horsham

The Great Storm in Horsham

Pauline Field of Cootham, Storrington - The Great Storm in Horsham

4. Great storm 1987 - Horsham

Pauline Field of Cootham, Storrington - The Great Storm in Horsham

