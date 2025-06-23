The group is keen to encourage people to step outside the town centre and discover where Shoreham began.

The Old Shoreham Heritage Trail was launched last year and now the group has delved further into the history of Adur Lodge, in The Street.

The Grade II Listed Georgian house is noted by Historic England for its unusually tall cobbled flint wall, enclosing the garden.

In a leaflet produced by FOldS, it states Adur Lodge was built in 1795 on the site of a small cottage named Upper House.

"The wall is said to be the highest and largest example of such a flint construction in Sussex. The date of the wall is unknown but it encloses the garden and there is a side opening with an urn which allows access to the well for locals. The original entrance portico was at the far end of the wall on The Street.

"The reason for the wall being so high is unconfirmed but it was likely to have provided the house with privacy and protected against the noisy carriages passing by, as this being a main route north from Shoreham to Steyning and beyond, before other routes were established after 1807."

The first owner was Lt William James Stephens. There were various owners until 1827, when the Bridger family bought Adur Lodge. This became the last home of those local landowners, who owned Buckingham House in the late 18th century.

The Bridgers let out Adur Lodge for many years before moving in themselves in 1874. The property was sold in 1943 to Mrs Zoe Brown and has had various private owners ever since.

During the Second World War, the house was used by the Army for Canadian troops, who were training on the South Downs.

1 . Adur Lodge (1).jpg This is believed to be the highest and largest flint wall in Sussex Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Adur Lodge (3).jpg The side opening allowed access to the well for locals Photo: Elaine Hammond