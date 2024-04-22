The Lost Railway: Downs Link exhibition officially opened on the site of Bramber Railway Station

Organised by the Steyning and District Community Partnership, The Lost Railway Exhibition boards went up in December and were officially opened by Tracing the Rails host Stephen Cranford on Friday.

Stephen said: "I have been amazed at the interest in this old railway line that closed in 1966. It is amazing that nearly 60 years later, there is still a lot of fondness and love for the old Steyning Line. The fact that we are standing pretty much where the track was all those years ago makes it extra special."

There are three boards placed together just south of Bramber Castle, sited right on the spot where Bramber Railway Station used to be, and one on the side of the A283 Steyning bypass, just north of The Street, close to the site of Steyning Railway Station.

Russell Barnes, chairman of the partnership's visitor and tourism group, said: "We are very excited, as the Steyning and District Community Partnership, to be celebrating The Lost Railway Exhibition boards that went in in December.

"We are getting a lot of positive feedback, so we are really, really pleased with them. It has been a very successful project and it is exciting that it is now here and ready for people to use."

The boards tell the story of both Bramber and Steyning stations, as well as the wider story of the Steyning Line, which went from Shoreham to Horsham.

The official opening of The Lost Railway Exhibition on April 19, 2024, was the culmination of nearly three years work, jointly funded by South Downs National Park and the Community Rail Network.

Michael Bissett-Powell designed the boards to include a representation of the full line on the back. There are many pictures, a wealth of information and a timeline, as well as QR code links to more information, including an opportunity to meet the station master.

