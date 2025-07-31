The oldest building in Chichester stands proud 15 years after a leap of faith saved it for the future

The former Church of St Olave, in North Street, has been used as a Christian bookshop since 1956, with the St Olav Trust Christian Bookshop in situ for 15 years.

The flint west front is wedged between two taller buildings in the heart of the city centre and busy shoppers could be forgiven for not even noticing it is there.

The church was built around 1050, before Chichester Cathedral, and had a tiny parish. The founders were probably Scandinavian merchants.

Olaf II Haraldsson – St Olav – was King of Norway from 1015 to 1028. He is venerated as a saint in the Roman Catholic, Eastern Orthodox and Church of England, and many churches here were named after him.

Just over 900 years later, it was closed after it was decided a number of small churches in Chichester would be changed or demolished.

It was agreed St Olave’s could be converted into a Christian bookshop and the Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge took it over. It was the society's 29th bookshop in England and the second in Sussex, the Brighton shop having been in operation since 1880.

The bookshop's 50th anniversary was celebrated on May 8, 2007. Barbara Scott, the shop manager at the time, was able to arrange a special gathering at Evensong at Chichester Cathedral, and a celebration afterwards, just before her retirement.

Barbara had joined the SPCK in 1969 and worked at the Guildford branch before moving to Chichester in 1973. She was soon to witness the major changes that took place in 1975, when the city centre precinct came into effect.

For the bookshop, this meant a new access had to be added to the back to allow deliveries, which were previously taking place through the only door to the front.

With Barbara’s impending retirement, the future of the bookshop was uncertain and by then, it was in the hands of the US-based charity St Stephen the Great Charitable Trust.

The SPCK transferred 22 Christian bookshops to the trust in November 2006 and that began a tumultuous four-year period for St Olave's. The trust was accused of poor governance and self-dealing and it was closed down by the Charity Commission in August 2009.

The Chichester building was in a very bad way, according to Barbara, as nothing had been done to St Olave's for years. The flint west front largely dated from the 19th Century, with gargoyles that were carved in 1855.

After two years spent 'under a cloud', the shop was re-opened as an independent Christian bookstore under the St Olav Trust, formed in 2010 by several local churches, including Chichester Cathedral. A crowd of 70 people squeezed in for the opening service, led by Richard Hunt, the rural dean of Chichester.

Shop manager Bradley Smith, who remains in charge to this day, was confident about the future. His aim from the start was to get the new name known and to stock as broad a range of products as possible for people from all Christian backgrounds.

The bookshop became a corporate member of the Prayer Book Society in February 2019. Eight months later, Bradley was one of 40 people across the diocese to be honoured with the Order of St Richard, a new medal awarded at Chichester Cathedral for exceptional contributions to the community.

On Tuesday, July 29, the peaceful bookshop was transformed and the ancient stone arches echoed with reverent voices as Chichester’s only surviving Saxon church opened its doors for the annual Feast of St Olav (Olave) Holy Communion, with the Bishop of Chichester, Rt Revd Dr Martin Warner, presiding.

Bradley said: “The annual celebration of Holy Communion is a key event in St Olav's diary. It provides an opportunity to give thanks for the long history of Chichester's oldest place of worship, and to pray for its continuing work as a Christian bookshop and resource centre.”

1 . St Olave's The flint west front is wedged between two taller buildings in the heart of the city centre Photo: Diocese of Chichester

2 . St Olave's Service of thanksgiving in January 2020, marking ten years as an independent bookshop, with, from left, Elizabeth Carlisle, Linda Beckley, manager Bradley Smith, former manager Barbara Scott, the Rev Canon Daniel Inman, assistant manager the Rev Sarah Manouch and Sam Causer Photo: Diocese of Chichester

3 . St Olav's Opening the St Olav Trust Christian Bookshop in 2010, from left, trustee Jill Kester, Ian Crossley, the Rev Richard Hunt, chairman of the trustees Trevor James, manager Bradley Smith and trustee Rachel Moriarty Photo: Kate Shemilt

4 . St Olav's The bookshop became a corporate member of the Prayer Book Society in February 2019 Photo: Bradley Smith