We asked our readers which shops they miss most

Crawley town centre has changed a lot over the years with many shops coming and going.

National brands like Debenhams and Marks and Spencer have come and gone as well and independent shops loved by residents.

We asked readers on our Facebook page which shops they miss most and why – and they came up with some great answers. You can have your say in our comments section below.

Robert J Meldrum said: “The Our Price when it was there in the Mall in the 90s was surprisingly State of the Art. Beautiful store. Did not last long but was a stand out surprise. Good to see HMV just outside it hanging in there - it fully deserves to. Rough and ready by comparison but needed.”

Tommy Selby posted: “Woolworths and Tandy. I never bought anything in Tandy, just loved browsing!”

Steve Cubitt said: “Hepworths and Burtons. We got our tonic mohair suits made there.”

Janet Gray said: “C&A. There's not many ladies clothes shops now.”

Jane Murphy said: “El Gringo ... Cloakes.... Martin Ford. .... Brookes...”

Emma Phelan said: “Woolworths then Debenhams there’s a few but let’s face it the high street is no longer a high street!”

Lucille Bate said: “Bring all the good shops that we used to have I remember the days when Crawley used by packed of shoppers not any more.”

Karen Clarke said: “Far too many to list.”

The Marks and Spencer store closed in November last year and few people mentioned it on our post.

Marie O'Donnell said: “M&S !!!!!!! It’s had a detrimental effect on the town and its customers. They used to travel to Crawley. Now we have to travel out of Crawley.”

Bev Chantler said: “Definitely Marks and Spencer’s. I can’t believe that a town as big as Crawley no longer has an M&S. Crawley was bad enough before M&S closed down, but now there is absolutely nothing worth making the effort for.”

Jean Wainwright said: “Marks and Spencer & Woolworths, littlewoods, British homestores, C&A. Nothing left in town now.”

Debenhams was mentioned by a few people including Nicky Fuller, Wayne Davis, Sheila Beale, Brenda Cade, Dorothy Brandon and Emma Phelan. Simon Higgins said: “These days not many as like so many I shop on line so much. Debenhams was always very decent.”

Pete Griffiths said: “Marks and Spencer, Debenhams, Littlewoods hardly go into Crawley these days. Much prefer Horsham.”