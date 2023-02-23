​​A much-loved bus that Stagecoach has been showing at rallies across the south of England for many years has been acquired by The Southdown Omnibus Trust Collection, and Amberley Museum will become its permanent base.

A unique survivor of its type, Leyland Titan TD1 is a former Southdown Motor Services bus with the number plate UF 4813 and it will soon be joining the trust's fleet within the museum's collection.

The bus went into service from new in the summer of 1929 and it came to Stagecoach following its acquisition of the successors to Southdown Motor Services.

It has been preserved as part of Stagecoach's Heritage Fleet and has been a regular sight on the roads of Sussex and Hampshire for many years, and as a regular visitor to events and rallies in the south of England, including Goodwood Revival.

This bus is historically significant because it is one of the first buses built on a specially-designed low chassis, enabling passengers to board via a platform that was much lower than had previously been available. Picture: Amberley Museum

The bus, with its traditional Southdown apple green and primrose yellow livery, adorned with period advertisements, has been acquired by the trust from Stagecoach. It will be arriving at Amberley Museum later in the year, after some maintenance work is completed and new parts are fitted to the front wheels. It will then joins the trust’s other vehicles at the museum, where it will be preserved.

Originally number 813 in Southdown’s fleet, the bus has a Leyland TD1 chassis fitted with an open-top, double-deck body by Brush of Loughborough. It is historically significant because it is one of the first buses built on a specially-designed low chassis, enabling passengers to board via a platform that was much lower than had previously been available. This feature became part of British double-decker design right through until the mid 1960s.

