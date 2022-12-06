The award-winning Vintage at Goodwood music festival was a one-off joy that attracted around 50,000 visitors to celebrate five decades of fashion, music, film, art and craft.

The three-day festival in August 2010 was a collaboration between Lord March and millionaire entrepreneur Wayne Hemingway and his wife Gerardine. It was named best new festival at the UK Festival Awards and Mr Hemingway was then approached by other cities in the UK and other countries to host a Vintage event elsewhere.

Despite a Facebook campaign to keep it in West Sussex, it was announced in January 2011 that Vintage would not be returning to Goodwood. What people liked was the fact it was 'open to all ages and inclinations, well thought-out and delivered with great care'.

Mr Hemingway was pleased with the way it went and the festival brought back many memories for him, as he recalled buying his first record, David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane LP. He said the Soul Casino was rammed and the floor was bouncing on the Saturday night, with DJ Eddie Piller spinning the tunes.

Many celebrities and familiar faces were there. Veteran radio DJ Johnnie Walker from BBC Radio 2 was seen walking around wearing a sparkling suit jacket and Richard Archer, lead singer from Hard-Fi, made a fleeting visit with his girlfriend on the Sunday.

