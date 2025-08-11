Who can you spot in the crowd? The Olympic Torch passes through Bexhill in 2012

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 11th Aug 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 09:32 BST
Crowds lined the streets to welcome the Olympic Torch as it passed through Bexhill.

The Olympic torch relay took place between May 19 and July 27, 2012.

It passed through more than 1,000 towns, villages and cities across the UK.

The relay reached Bexhill on July 17 where Eddie Izzard carried the torch past the De La Warr Pavilion.

The torch continued through St Leonards to The Stade in Hastings Old Town.

Can you spot any familiar faces in the crowd?

17/7/12- The Olympic Torch passing through Bexhill

Photo: Steve Hunnisett

Photo: Steve Hunnisett

Photo: Steve Hunnisett

Photo: Steve Hunnisett

