Who can you spot in the crowd? The Olympic Torch passes through Bexhill in 2012

The Olympic torch relay took place between May 19 and July 27, 2012.
It passed through more than 1,000 towns, villages and cities across the UK.
The relay reached Bexhill on July 17 where Eddie Izzard carried the torch past the De La Warr Pavilion.
The torch continued through St Leonards to The Stade in Hastings Old Town.
