What remains at Chichester is a small but important remnant of an old inland waterway that linked Portsmouth to London

Wonders of Chichester Canal and how it has been used in the past

Ice hockey, howitzers and rotten lock gates are all part of the history of our old canal network and although it is hard to believe from what we can see today, Chichester Canal was once part of the Portsmouth waterway that linked the south coast to the River Thames and London.

By Elaine Hammond
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 9:37 am
Updated Thursday, 17th February 2022, 9:48 am

The aim of the canal was to make it easier to get to London from the harbour, without having to sail around the coast of Sussex and Kent, as during the early 19th century, large amounts of goods were being transported. Portsmouth was linked to Arundel via the Wey and Arun Canal and a steam tug was used to tow barges across Chichester and Langstone Harbours to Portsmouth Canal.

The canal scheme in Portsmouth had many problems and trade never matched the levels predicted, so by 1855, only the Chichester to Chichester Harbour section was still open. What remains at Chichester is a small but important remnant of the old inland route and much work has been done to restore the waterway.

Skaters took to Chichester Canal during the Big Freeze in the winter of 1962-1963. The snow began on Boxing Day in 1962 and so much fell, Hunston became completely cut off. Within two days, the canal had totally frozen over, with the ice about six inches thick.

