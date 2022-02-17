The aim of the canal was to make it easier to get to London from the harbour, without having to sail around the coast of Sussex and Kent, as during the early 19th century, large amounts of goods were being transported. Portsmouth was linked to Arundel via the Wey and Arun Canal and a steam tug was used to tow barges across Chichester and Langstone Harbours to Portsmouth Canal.

The canal scheme in Portsmouth had many problems and trade never matched the levels predicted, so by 1855, only the Chichester to Chichester Harbour section was still open. What remains at Chichester is a small but important remnant of the old inland route and much work has been done to restore the waterway.

Skaters took to Chichester Canal during the Big Freeze in the winter of 1962-1963. The snow began on Boxing Day in 1962 and so much fell, Hunston became completely cut off. Within two days, the canal had totally frozen over, with the ice about six inches thick.

CLICK HERE for 24 pictures from Wiston Steam Rally in 2018.

And CLICK HERE for 25 pictures from Wiston Steam Rally in 2016 and 2017.

1. Chichester Canal skaters during the Big Freeze of 1962-1963 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. Boys fishing in Chichester Canal in the late 19th century, with the gasometers of Chichester Gas Works in the background Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. The engine Sidlesham pulling a Selsey-bound train crossing Chichester Canal around 1911 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Curling on Chichester Canal in the Big Freeze Photo: Hugh Fleming Photo Sales