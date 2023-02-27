World Book Day 2008 - looking back at Horsham area schoolchildren dressing up as their favourite characters
World Book Day and the chance to dress up as a favourite fictional character must be one of the highlight of the year for many children.
There are probably some costumes that we’ll be seeing for decades to come, e.g. Harry Potter, and some that come and go. During this writer’s school days Roald Dahl was very much read and the three boys who turned up as Boggis, Bunce and Bean from Fantastic Mr Fox were applauded for their efforts.
World Book Day is today (Thursday March 2) and its website describes the mission to ‘promote reading for pleasure, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own’. It adds: “Reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator of a child’s future success – more than their family circumstances, their parents’ educational background or their income.”
Back in 2008, 15 years ago this week, our photographer went along to Billingshurst infants, Trafalgar infants and St Mary’s Pulborough.