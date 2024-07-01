GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JUNE 30: Fans of England enjoy the pre match atmosphere outside the stadium whilst dressed up as Lions prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at Arena AufSchalke on June 30, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

New research has revealed the most patriotic cities in England for Euro 2024.

The study from football betting tips, predictions and news site, Footy Accumulators, took into account a range of factors including patriotic street names, the number of fan parks, and even counted the number of fish and chip shops in each city, to name just a few. In total, 7 factors were measured against 25 of England’s most populated cities.

Brighton was found to be the second most patriotic city in England, with a total score of 26.1 out of 50. This is thanks to the seaside city achieving one of the best scores for ‘patriotic’ search volume at 7.2/10. In the run-up to Euro 2024, Brighton locals were searching terms such as ‘England kit’ and ‘England national anthem’ at a rate no other English city could match.

Brighton also achieved the joint-highest score for the number of fan zones, coming in at 1.4/5 - showing the city's strong enthusiasm for national celebrations.

Commenting on the study, Alex Beecham, Managing Director of Footy Accumulators, said: “As England heads off to Germany for Euro 2024 all we can do as a nation is get behind the team and support them as best we can.

“Our study highlights the cities where the spirit of the Three Lions runs deepest, and these cities will rally behind the national team with fan parks popping up, England flags flying high and local pubs bustling with anticipation.