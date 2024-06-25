HASTINGS, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: England fans watch the England v Germany Euro 2020 match via a big screen set up in a fan zone on Hastings pier on June 29, 2021 in Hastings, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Eades/Getty Images)

With the Euros in full swing, football enthusiasts eagerly plan their evenings around the match schedule and seek out the liveliest spots to enjoy the games

One standout venue is Hastings Pier, ranked as the sixth-best fan zone in the UK to watch the Euros this summer.

According to a study by Betway, Hastings Pier has earned its place among the top fan zones based on several key factors. The analysis considered entry cost, Google search volume, venue ratings, and soft drinks and transportation prices.

Here's how Hastings Pier measures up in all areas:

Entry Cost: £11.63

Google Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Google Search Volume (Last 6 Months): 5,400

Average Price of a Soft Drink: £1.70

Average Price of One-Way Local Transport: £2.00

Hastings Pier isn’t just a place to watch football games, it's a spot that combines the excitement of the game with the charm of a seaside experience. Its high Google rating of 4.2 reflects the positive experiences of visitors who enjoy its vibrant atmosphere, scenic views, and a wide range of amenities.

The pier's inclusion in the top fan zones is particularly notable given the fierce competition from other UK locations. Millennium Square in Leeds, for instance, tops the list with an entry cost of just £5 and a high search volume of 8,100 in the last six months. Despite a higher entry cost, Hastings Pier's popularity and excellent rating demonstrate its appeal.

The study by Betway also highlights other prime fan zones across the UK: Millennium Square, Leeds: Ranked first with the most Google searches and an affordable entry fee.

4TheFans Fan Park, Bristol: Second place with low drink prices and a moderate entry fee. The Three Sisters, Edinburgh: Third place with free entry and a strong search presence.

In the capital, Flat Iron Square is the top venue, ranking seventh overall. For those in and around Hastings, the pier offers a fantastic setting to catch the rest of the Euros. Whether you're a local or a visitor, the combination of football excitement, coastal beauty, and community makes Hastings Pier a great fan zone option.