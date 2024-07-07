We can't all be 1970s Brazil, be grateful for what Gareth Southgate has done for England

Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, acknowledges the fans after the team's victory and progression to the quarter final in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at Arena AufSchalke on June 30, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

When he took England on, we were in a mess. Fans disconnected from the players, media edged out and players clearly not enjoying wearing the shirt.

Southgate, who grew up in Crawley, created a team spirit and a belief and used those as the pillars to build progression on.

It’s not a great watch currently. I agree, like many, we could be more expansive. I still think there is room for that and it is frustrating to watch. But, given that, how many great teams to watch have fallen in big tournaments? Not everyone can be 1970s Brazil, and the game has changed.

What we have had over the last eight years are moments and memories we won’t forget for a long time.

The penalty win against Colombia in 2018, Harry Kane’s header against Germany in 2021, last night’s penalty win and of course Jude Bellingham’s overhead kick. Not forgetting the semi finals and finals. That seemed impossible over the last 30 years, even with the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand and co.

Admittedly, we’ve had a good draw in tournaments. But remember Iceland? In 2010, we drew with Algeria and got thumped by Germany. In 2006, we weren’t that good to watch, scraping past Paraguay in the group stages, only to draw with Portugal and go out on penalties.

We could have had a big name. But we tried that before - Sven-Göran Eriksson, Fabio Capello - it didn’t quite work. And, we might go out on Wednesday and I will bemoan tactics, players picked and style of play as much as the next person.