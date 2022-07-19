Eastbourne car seller helps drivers battle hay fever with latest technology

The Volvo XC40 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid. Picture from Caffyns Eastbourne

A spokesperson from Caffyns Eastbourne in Lottbridge Drove said: “With summer here and temperatures soaring, so too is the pollen count, causing trouble for many hay fever sufferers. And with the Met Office warning of a ‘pollen bomb’ in the coming months, many drivers are left dreading the sunny season.”

The advanced air cleaner, part of the latest air-purification technology available on Volvo’s new 60 and 90 series models, has been certified asthma and allergy friendly by Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), and can remove up to 99.9 per cent of grass, tree and weed pollen allergens, according to the spokesperson.

The car seller said it can also remove more than 97 per cent of airborne viruses from the incoming air.

Drivers will also be able to use live data to see the outdoor pollen and air quality levels in the car’s centre display, to assess whether to purify the air in the cabin of their vehicle, the spokesperson said.

Caffyns said this in-house-developed app makes Volvo the first car maker to provide live data of outdoor pollen levels to drivers.

Volvo brand manager at Caffyns Eastbourne Mike Goodwin added: “Creating a comfortable, enjoyable and safe driving experience remains a top priority and at the forefront of all Volvo Cars’ designs.