Spectre: This is how much the new electric Rolls-Royce to be built in Sussex might cost you

The new luxury all-electric Rolls-Royce was unveiled this week. You can read the launch here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/cars/rolls-royce-motor-cars-unveils-its-first-fully-electric-motor-car-and-explains-its-importance-to-its-expanding-global-home-at-goodwood-3884160

And these are the design details of the new car: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/cars/this-is-why-the-new-electric-car-unveiled-by-rolls-royce-at-chichester-will-be-a-huge-success-3884221

Spectre is available for commission immediately, but you will need to wait a year until quarter four of 2023 to take delivery of it.

Spectre unveiled - the new fully-electric luxury car built by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at its Home at Goodwood, near Chichester, West Sussex

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Rolls-Royces are bespoke, there is virtually no limit to how much you can spend on making yours perfect – and a perfect reflection of your own personality.

But the company says that 'pricing will be positioned between Cullinan and Phantom.'

What that means is perhaps £350,000 as a ballpark figure.