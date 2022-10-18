Spectre: This is how much the new electric Rolls-Royce to be built in Sussex might cost you
This week, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, whose global headquarters is at Goodwood, Chichester, in West Sussex, unveiled its first electric car Spectre. But what is the price tag and when can you take delivery of one?
The new luxury all-electric Rolls-Royce was unveiled this week. You can read the launch here: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/cars/rolls-royce-motor-cars-unveils-its-first-fully-electric-motor-car-and-explains-its-importance-to-its-expanding-global-home-at-goodwood-3884160
And these are the design details of the new car: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/cars/this-is-why-the-new-electric-car-unveiled-by-rolls-royce-at-chichester-will-be-a-huge-success-3884221
Spectre is available for commission immediately, but you will need to wait a year until quarter four of 2023 to take delivery of it.
As Rolls-Royces are bespoke, there is virtually no limit to how much you can spend on making yours perfect – and a perfect reflection of your own personality.
But the company says that 'pricing will be positioned between Cullinan and Phantom.'
What that means is perhaps £350,000 as a ballpark figure.
Spectre is not just great for the environment - it will bring another major boost to the Chichester economy.At a press unveiling this week at the Goodwood plant, the chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Torsten Müller-Ötvös, spoke of the importance of the company's West Sussex base: "Our home is the centre of something very special, something to be proud of."This is not a car factory. This is where Rolls-Royces are built by hand. It's where dreams become reality. Where the most skilled and dedicated craftspeople, designers and engineers, find their home - and where our clients come to experience the magic of Rolls-Royce and bring their own bespoke visions to life."