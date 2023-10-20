These are the hardest places in Sussex to pass your driving test in 2023, according to new research

New research reveals the easiest and hardest Sussex driving test centres for learners to pass at in 2023 so far.

Electronic car part remanufacturer, ACTRONICS LTD, analysed data released by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to determine which UK driving test centres were the hardest and easiest to pass at in 2023. They looked at how many tests were taken and passed between January and June 2023 to calculate the pass rate for each test centre.

Crawley proves to be the most challenging location in Sussex to pass your driving test, with a pass rate of only 38.2%. Out of the 3,181 tests conducted at this centre, just 1,215 candidates managed to obtain their driver's licence.

Burgess Hill follows as the second most challenging centre with a pass rate of 45.34%. Among the 5,337 tests conducted, 2,420 candidates successfully passed their driving test.

Hastings (Ore) maintains a pass rate of 45.51%, offering a similar level of challenge to candidates. Out of 1,492 tests conducted, 679 individuals successfully passed their driving test.

Eastbourne marks a notable improvement with a pass rate of 51.08%. Among the 2909 tests carried out, 1,486 candidates managed to pass their driving test.

Lancing presents a significantly improved pass rate of 58.93%. Out of 3,168 tests conducted at this centre, 1,867 candidates succeeded in obtaining their driver's licence.

Chichester stands out as the most favourable test centre in Sussex, with a pass rate of 64.39%. Among the 3,875 tests conducted, 2,495 candidates successfully obtained their driver's licence. Chichester offers the highest likelihood of success for individuals taking their driving test in Sussex.

The hardest driving test centre in the UK is Speke in Liverpool, with a pass rate of only 33.16%. Out of a substantial 4,517 tests conducted at this centre, only 1,498 individuals successfully obtained their driver's licences. This low pass rate positions Speke as the most challenging driving test centre in 2023, making it a demanding choice for learners.