West Sussex district sees one of UK’s biggest increases in EV charging points

Chichester is charging ahead in the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, with new figures revealing a 51 per cent year-on-year increase in publicly available EV charging points – one of the highest percentage increases in the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data, published by Continental Tyres, highlights the rapid growth of EV infrastructure across the country, with Chichester ranking among the top ten local authorities for percentage growth.

A spokesperson for Continental Tyres said: “The good news is that the UK’s charging network is expanding rapidly. There are now more than 83,000 public charging points across the country. This figure is up 26 per cent in the past year, and 206 per cent from 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Chichester, charging points have increased by 51 per cent in the past year, making it easier than ever to charge on the go.

New data, published by Continental Tyres, highlights the rapid growth of EV infrastructure across the country, with Chichester ranking among the top ten local authorities for percentage growth. Photo: Continental Tyres

“With reliable charging now more accessible, the focus shifts to making every mile count, which is exactly where tyres come in.”

With electric vehicles expected to make up 30 per cent of all new car registrations next year, the 51 per cent rise in local charging points is a significant step forward in making EV ownership more practical for residents and visitors alike.

This expansion is helping to reduce so-called ‘range anxiety’ – the fear of running out of charge before reaching a charging point – which remains a key concern for many prospective EV drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These are the top 10 UK cities for percentage increase in EV charging points:

Birmingham – 117 per cent;

Worcester – 112 per cent;

Norwich – 71 per cent;

Plymouth – 69 per cent;

Durham – 54 per cent;

Bradford – 51 per cent;

Cambridge – 51 per cent;

Chichester – 51 per cent;

Chelmsford – 48 per cent;

Hull – 40 per cent

Scott Benbow, product and business intelligence manager at Continental Tyres, said: “EVs are heavier than petrol or diesel vehicles, and they deliver power instantly.

"That combination places more demand on tyres. Choosing the appropriate tyres can improve handling, keep journeys smooth, and most importantly, help preserve range, which is something that’s still a big worry for new EV drivers.

“Tyres have never mattered more than they do now. The most appropriate tyres don’t just keep you safe and comfortable, they’re designed to handle the extra weight and torque of electric vehicles plus have a special focus on improved rolling resistance, helping drivers go further between charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For anyone who’s worried about range, these tyres can make a real difference in everyday driving.”

For drivers looking to maximise their EV range, Continental recommends:

– Choosing appropriate tyres that are ‘specifically designed’ to reduce rolling resistance and preserve battery life;

– Checking tyre pressure regularly, as underinflated tyres ‘can reduce efficiency and increase energy use’;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Driving smoothly, ‘avoiding harsh acceleration and heavy braking’, which can drain charge more quickly;

– Planning charging stops sensibly, but ‘without the need to over-plan’, charging points are ‘increasingly widespread and reliable’.

For more expert advice, visit www.continental-tyres.co.uk.