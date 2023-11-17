12 photos: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Chichester
The holiday season is fast approaching, with these photos show how Chichester is getting ready for it.
By Henry Bryant
Published 17th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Ah, the Christmas season. It’s full of holiday cheer, shopping, family fun and turkey! Chichester is gearing up for the holiday season with decorations put up in the city. There’s even a Christmas tree that’s up in the city-centre! Here’s 12 photos that show just some of what’s been put up!
