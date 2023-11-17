BREAKING
12 photos: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Chichester

The holiday season is fast approaching, with these photos show how Chichester is getting ready for it.
By Henry Bryant
Published 17th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT

Ah, the Christmas season. It’s full of holiday cheer, shopping, family fun and turkey! Chichester is gearing up for the holiday season with decorations put up in the city. There’s even a Christmas tree that’s up in the city-centre! Here’s 12 photos that show just some of what’s been put up!

The Chi and Sti in Chichester.

1. The Grinch!!

The Chi and Sti in Chichester. Photo: Henry Bryant

The Old Cross in Chichester

2. Christmassy pubs!

The Old Cross in Chichester Photo: Henry Bryant

Joanna's in The Butter Market, Chichester.

3. Joanna's

Joanna's in The Butter Market, Chichester. Photo: Henry Bryant

Close-up of Joanna's

4. Close-up of Joanna's

Close-up of Joanna's Photo: Henry Bryant

