A bank in Brighton is appealing for toys this Christmas to support a local charity.

Metro Bank’s Brighton store is appealing for children’s toys and cash donations to help support Rockinghorse Children’s Charity as part of its Christmas Community Campaign. Rockinghorse Children’s Charity is the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton. The charity raises money to provide live-saving medical equipment and additional services with the aim of improving the lives of sick children throughout Sussex. The charity does not receive any government funding and relies on donations.

Residents and businesses can donate any age children’s toys and games to the North Street store, open Monday–Saturday 8.30am-6pm and Sunday 11am-5pm.

Bank manager Stephen Cotton said: “As a community bank we want to really help make Christmas extra special for the children and families being supported by Rockinghorse. We would encourage everyone to give a little extra this Christmas and I want to thank everyone in advance for their generous support.”

Brighton bank appeals for toys in Christmas campaign (photo: Google Maps)