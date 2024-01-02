Chichester Council partner with St Wilfrid's Hospice for Christmas tree scheme
This January, St Wilfrid’s Hospice volunteers will come and collect and recycle real Christmas trees from your front door step, in return for a suggested donation of £15 which is said to fund vital hospice care services to the local community.
A statement from St Wilfrid’s Hospice on their website has said: “On January 12th – 15th 2024 our team of volunteer elves will be heading around local areas to pick up your real Christmas trees and take them to be recycled into mulch and wood chippings for local farmlands.
St Wilfrid’s Hospice are once again offering our Christmas Tree Recycling scheme so you can leave your tree on the front lawn and we will collect it in return for a donation, helping to support the expert care and compassion we provide to people with life-limiting illnesses in the community.”
Councillor Penny Plant, Cabinet Member for the Environment said: “We are so pleased to be supporting St Wilfrid’s Hospice again this year to offer a simple, green, and charitable way to dispose of your Christmas tree.“By signing up to the Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme, the Hospice’s team of volunteers will collect your tree and recycle it for you in return for a donation to the hospice. This scheme brings together the local community and the spirit of Christmas and is a great way to ensure your Christmas tree is recycled whilst also supporting an important local charity."