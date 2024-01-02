Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This January, St Wilfrid’s Hospice volunteers will come and collect and recycle real Christmas trees from your front door step, in return for a suggested donation of £15 which is said to fund vital hospice care services to the local community.

A statement from St Wilfrid’s Hospice on their website has said: “On January 12th – 15th 2024 our team of volunteer elves will be heading around local areas to pick up your real Christmas trees and take them to be recycled into mulch and wood chippings for local farmlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Wilfrid’s Hospice are once again offering our Christmas Tree Recycling scheme so you can leave your tree on the front lawn and we will collect it in return for a donation, helping to support the expert care and compassion we provide to people with life-limiting illnesses in the community.”

The volunteers in action.