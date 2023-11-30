Chichester Dog owners needed to help combat loneliness this Christmas

Addressing the problem of loneliness in the community is the inspiration behind local dog holiday specialists Barking Mad Chichester’s annual festive initiative.

Jane Harrison of Barking Mad Chichester issued a plea, saying: “Could you take your favourite dog to visit a neighbour? We are encouraging dog lovers to take a friendly pooch to say hello to someone who would appreciate a visit from a furry visitor and a chat."

“We aim to inspire the realisation that the greatest gift anyone can give this Christmas is time.Dogs can be such a great icebreaker and a real conversation starter, so why not consider if there is someone nearby who you could begin to chat with?

"A common-sense approach is required though, and the dog must be of suitable temperament. We hope that through this initiative we can help ensure that isolated individuals feel valued and included this Christmas.

"Time after time we see the emotional and physical effects that dogs have on the members of our host community, who care for our doggy guests whilst their owners are away. These beautiful canine creatures give so much to their human companions on a completely unconditional basis.”