Christmas 2022: 10 places offering festive menus in Worthing

As the festive period approaches, here is a selection of places with Christmas menus on offer in and around Worthing.

By India Wentworth
36 minutes ago

Top 10 restaurants/bar/pubs on Tripadvisor (as of November 20) with Christmas menus on their websites.

All photos from Google Maps.

1. The Indigo Restaurant at the Ardington Hotel - https://www.indigorestaurant.info/christmas-menu

2. Palm Court Pavilion - https://palmcourtpavilion.co.uk/static/xmasmenu2021_dec2021_socialmedia-2--763e0cde33d64a701a710ef8fdffbb08.pdf

3. The Swallows Return - https://www.vintageinn.co.uk/christmas#/

4. Pitch - https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5c4f13d496e76fb6187e116e/t/63358664633bd922319b6ca3/1664452196947/Pitch+Christmas+Menu+2022.pdf

