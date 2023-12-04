Christmas event featuring carols and Santa happening near Chichester

There’s festive fun for the whole family in Bosham on Friday, December 15.

Father Christmas will be making an appearance too!

As the holiday season approaches, Bosham is gearing up for a night of merriment at the annual Carols on the Meadow event. Bring your loved ones and join in the festivities under the twinkling lights of the Christmas Tree.

The event promises to be suitable for all ages. It features Harbour Voices leading the crowd in singing beloved carols. Warm up with a cup of mulled wine and indulge in the flavours of mince pies, available to buy with cash only.

The heart-warming Christmas Message from Holy Trinity Church will set the tone for the evening, and the much-anticipated highlight is set to be an appearance from Father Christmas on his sleigh at 6.30 pm.

There’s also a prize raffle that began on Friday, December 1. Prizes include gift vouchers from local spots such as Jessica Hayler Hair & Beauty, The White Swan, Butlers Fish & Chips, and The Crate Café. There will also be a hamper from the local Co-op up for grabs. The winners will be announced at carols on the Meadow, adding an extra element of anticipation to the event.

All proceeds from the evening will contribute to the ongoing conservation, maintenance, and management of Old Bridge Meadow. In the spirit of generosity, a separate donation will be made to Southbourne Lions, supporting their initiatives too.