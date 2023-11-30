Christmas events at Museum in Chichester

Here are some of the events the Weald and Downland Living Museum have for people this Christmas!

Tree Dressing Event at the Weald and Downland Museum in Singleton, Chichester, West Sussex, UK.

There’s a number of Christmas events going on at the Weald and Downland Living Museum this year. They have an Annual Tree Dressing celebration on Sunday, 3 December where they’ll be celebrating 30 years of their Tree Dressing tradition at the Museum.Tree Dressing is a magical occasion for all the family, celebrating the importance of trees in our lives. Based on an ancient custom that celebrates the life-giving properties of trees, Tree Dressing takes place on the first weekend in December. With its origins in the Green Man legends and other ancient customs, these days, we will celebrate trees and the natural world.

It all kicks-off at 12 pm Museum at approximately 4.30 pm. The museum invites their visitors to make and bring their own lanterns to carry during the procession and hang on the tree. There will be a provision of jam jars where visitors can make lanterns in the Building from Lavant from 2.30 pm. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help light the lanterns prior to the procession.

From Tuesday, 19 to Thursday, 21 December, people will be able to visit the Museum and enjoy some festive craft activities around the site from 11 am to 3 pm.

There’s the opportunity to listen to some Christmastime Folklore Stories in Walderton House, the house that has seen hundreds of years and many changes.