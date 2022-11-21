Crawley town centre is lit up with Christmas makeover in weekend of celebrations - picture special

Crawley’s town centre has been given a Christmas lights makeover after a weekend of celebrations.

A programme of light installations, videos, theatre and entertainment across the town centre will provided the highlight of Crawley New Town’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

Crawley Borough Council joined forces with Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District and Creative Crawley to organise the Light Up Crawley, which took place from Friday to Sunday this weekend.

There were lights in the Memorial Gardens and people could take a trip through time and experience Crawley through the ages with ‘Tales of Crawley’. Led by the ghost of the old Nightwatchman, visitors could meet various characters from Crawley's past and hear their stories as you journey through one of the High Street's oldest buildings.

On Friday and Saturday there was a silent disco walkabout and one of the highlights was Night Watch as short films were projected onto the streets of Crawley as part of videoclub’s Night Watch film trail.

And Sunday saw the Christmas Tree lights switch on where the Rock Choir and Ariel Musicality Academy sung.

Light up Crawley Light up Crawley 19th Nov 2022

Light up Crawley Light up Crawley 19th Nov 2022

Tales of Crawley Tales of Crawley 19th Nov 2022

The Christmas Tree in Queens Square