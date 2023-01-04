Eastbourne’s ‘Alone At Christmas’ event returns after two years of cancellations

More than 70 Eastbourne residents attended the ‘Alone At Christmas’ event last month.

After having to be cancelled for the last two years due to Covid, local Rotarians once again opened the doors of Our Lady of Ransom Church Hall for the ‘Alone At Christmas’ event ON December 25.

People who would otherwise be alone on the big day enjoyed a traditional lunch of roast turkey and Christmas pudding followed by tea and cake. Entertainment followed the festive fayre with a medley of Christmas songs and carols.

Rotary Club of Eastbourne president Graham Marsden said: “It was wonderful to see everyone together again, finding comfort and fun in one-another’s company. It was an absolute joy to be able to bring our community together again in this way.”

The Christmas Day lunch in full swing

For the past two years, the club has maintained contact with many of its regular party guests by delivering small gifts to their doorsteps on Christmas Day.

Graham said colds and flu going round meant that numbers were slightly down on previous years but it was ‘back with a bang’.

He said: “A great time was had by all. We are so, so grateful for all those who assisted us as drivers, kitchen staff and waiting staff. It wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

Rotarians and volunteer helpers were joined by MP Caroline Ansell and Eastbourne Mayor Councillor Pat Rodohan and his wife Barbara.

All aboard for a festive treat – one of the minibuses kindly loaned for the day by Bede’s School.

Rotarians also want to thank the Eastbourne community for its support, including Bede’s School for loaning minibuses, DGH staff for the lunch, the Grand Hotel for a Christmas cake, and Morrisons for a gift voucher.

MP Caroline Ansell waiting on tables.