The popular Christmas Day Concert will be back in Eastbourne this December.

The concert will be held at the Wish Tower Slopes between 10.30am-11.30am on Christmas Day (December 25) with music provided by the Eastbourne Silver Band. It’s free to attend and a long-standing tradition with residents and visitors joining together for music and dancing.

The concert is normally held at Eastbourne Bandstand but due to essential work being carried out, the concert is moving to the Wish Tower Slopes next to the RNLI Museum. The West Rocks Beach Club on the lower promenade will be open for refreshments.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said: “It really wouldn’t be Christmas Day in Eastbourne without the popular traditional Christmas Day Concert with music provided by the Eastbourne Silver Band. This is such a lovely long-standing tradition and it’s always good to see the community coming together at this special event.

“In the last couple of years it has been a very different situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic so it’s great to see it return for 2022 and I am sure many residents and visitors will head to the Wish Tower Slopes for some singing and dancing as part of the festive celebrations.”