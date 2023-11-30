Here's when the Emsworth Christmas light switch on will be on
The event is taking place on Friday, December 1 from 5 pm. The lights will be switched on, the fun will start at 5.15 pm in St Peter’s Square and will see carol singing and music, the arrival of Father Christmas, stalls supporting Emsworth Primary Schools and The Cantando Choir performing. Children will also have the chance to visit Father Christmas in his grotto which will be at Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club. The famous Emsworth Lobster Pot Christmas Tree will also be back on display.
More Christmas fun will follow on Saturday, December 16 at Emsworth's Christmas Market Day in St Peters Square from 10am until 1pm.This will feature Hampshire Farmer’s Market. There will be a Christmas Fair and Santa's Grotto in Emsworth Cottage Hospital from 10am until 1pm. There will also be carols around the Lobster Pot tree on Emsworth Quay at 11.30am.