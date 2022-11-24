Horsham Fairtrade Christmas Market is back in its traditional indoor location in St John’s Church Hall near Wilko on Saturday, November 26 from 10am to 4pm.

Fairtrade Christmas market

It offers the chance to do your Christmas shopping with a clear conscience, organisers say. Spokeswoman Felicity Harrington said: “The much-loved traders will be there with a fabulous array of Fairtrade Christmas foods, gifts and treats – Cocoa Loco chocolate, Love that Stuff clothes and jewellery, FairKind toys, Nika Deluxe toiletries, Siwok wooden crafts. baskets from Ghana, Amazonian crafts, foods, gifts, clothing, Christmas cards and Advent calendars from Fairtrade retailer Traidcraft. In addition there will be a raffle of lovely hampers made up of Fair trade goods generously donated by both major retailers such as Waitrose, Marks and Spencer, Sainsburys and the Coop as well as smaller traders. There will be luxurious toiletries, stunning textiles, delicious chocolate and much more! Sales of all of these items help workers in the developing world to improve their lives.

“The Fairtrade mark means that farmers and producers get a fair price for their products and that they have safe and healthy working conditions. Plus they receive a Fair Trade premium to spend in their local community. The Fair Trade premium used to go towards medical facilities or a school but priorities have had to evolve and it is now mostly spent on countering the effects of climate change. Visit the Fairtrade stall to find out more about Fairtrade’s Climate Change campaign and Sussex Green Living’s Green Hub at the United Reformed Church to learn more about local environmental initiatives. Father Christmas will be there to welcome all visitors to the Fairtrade Market, but especially the little ones! We look forward to seeing you there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad