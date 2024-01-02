A Christmas tradition in Crawley has helped raise more than £1,000 for Autism Support Crawley.

Every year, the Georgina James and David Barber decorate their house in Kilnmead, by the Police Station, with an incredible array of Christmas lights and this year they set themselves a target of £500 for the Crawley charity.

On the JustGiving page for the event, the family said: “In what has become a Christmas tradition we have filled our garden with lights to help bring a smile and Christmas cheer to our community. We are using this opportunity to raise some very much needed and well-deserved funds for a charity very close to our hearts, Autism Support Crawley. We have a 6-year-old daughter who is on the Autistic Spectrum and the advice and support given to us as parent carers by the charity has been amazing as it is to so many local families - Thank you Autism Support Crawley

“If you would like to pass by and see our Christmas lights and are able to donate that would be amazing.”

They initially hoped to raise £500, but this was raised in just a few days from the launch on December 1. It was upped to £800 and that was surpassed shortly before Christmas. It was then upped to £1000 and that target has now been met.

The family have also received cash donations as well so they would like to try and get the total to as close to £1500 as possible.

The lights will stay on until Twelth Night (Friday January 5) and the family will keep the JustGiving link open for a little longer. The house is situated in Kilnmead, RH10 8BN, by the Police Station and can’t be missed. Visitors are still very welcome.

The Big Switch on saw Mayor Cllr Jilly Hart press the button and they were also joined by Henry Smith MP and Cllrs Peter Lamb, Craig Burke and Francis Guidera in the guise of The Big FC. At least 150 members of the public joined them as well to see the lights unveiled.

