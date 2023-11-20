Light Up Crawley: Crowds gather in town centre for big Christmas lights switch-on

Crowds gathered in the town centre on Saturday for Light Up Crawley.
Inka the Polar Bear, Juggling Inferno, choirs and the public joined Santa for the switching on of Crawley’s Christmas Tree in Queens Square.
Photographer Jon Rigby was there to capture the magical Christmas spirit – here is a selection of his pictures.
1. Christmas in Crawley (Photo by Jon Rigby):Light Up Crawley
2. Christmas in Crawley (Photo by Jon Rigby):Light Up Crawley
3. Christmas in Crawley (Photo by Jon Rigby):Light Up Crawley
4. Christmas in Crawley (Photo by Jon Rigby):Light Up Crawley
