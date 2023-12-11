BREAKING
jpco 26-11-14 Christmas Lights switch on in The Boulevard, Crawley 2014 (Pic by Jon Rigby)jpco 26-11-14 Christmas Lights switch on in The Boulevard, Crawley 2014 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
jpco 26-11-14 Christmas Lights switch on in The Boulevard, Crawley 2014 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Memories of Crawley's Christmas Lights events including Eastenders star and Deal or No Deal host

Crawley town centre is always lit up fantastically at Christmas.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:52 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 10:08 GMT

And over the years there have been some great Christmas Lights switch ons with the likes of new Deal or No Deal host Stephen Mulhern and Eastenders star Jake Wood in attendance.

Here are some pictures from Christmas Lights events ion Crawley from the past few years.

Which one to you remember best.

jpco 26-11-14 Christmas Lights switch on in The Boulevard, Crawley 2014 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

1. Christmas Lights switch on in The Boulevard, Crawley 2014 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

jpco 26-11-14 Christmas Lights switch on in The Boulevard, Crawley 2014 (Pic by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

jpco 26-11-14 Christmas Lights switch on in The Boulevard, Crawley 2014 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

2. Christmas Lights switch on in The Boulevard, Crawley 2014

jpco 26-11-14 Christmas Lights switch on in The Boulevard, Crawley 2014 (Pic by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

jpco 26-11-14 Christmas Lights switch on in The Boulevard, Crawley 2014 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

3. Christmas Lights switch on in The Boulevard, Crawley 2014

jpco 26-11-14 Christmas Lights switch on in The Boulevard, Crawley 2014 (Pic by Jon Rigby) Photo: Jon Rigby

CHIME Parade and Christmas Tree Lights in Crawley, UK (Photo by Jon Rigby)

4. CHIME Parade and Christmas Tree Lights in Crawley 2018

CHIME Parade and Christmas Tree Lights in Crawley, UK (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Memories