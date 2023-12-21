The new image of the Christ child

“When the crib figures were taken out of storage recently, there was some discussion about the figure of the Christ child. The existing one was all of one piece with the crib itself, preventing it from being solemnly placed on the altar during Midnight Mass. What was needed was a new figure, that wouldn’t look out of place. But who could produce such a thing? And then a wonderful thing happened. Kate Viner, the sculptor whose exhibition, Resilience in Clay, moved and inspired countless Cathedral visitors over the summer, heard of our need and generously offered to help.

“It was, quite literally an answer to prayer and an act of great kindness. And it was also highly symbolic. Kate is deeply committed to the work of Sanctuary in Chichester, and what could be a more appropriate symbol of its work than the image of the Christ child – who was born in a stable to parents who were then forced to flee their land and live as refugees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Christmas is a time of great contrasts. For us, here at the Cathedral, it’s about doing our best to help people engage with the mystery and beauty of the Christmas story and to draw near to the Christ child who is our Saviour. But it is also a time when we think of those who, literally or spiritually, are far from home: those who have been driven from their lands by war or hunger; those who come to this country in the hope of finding sanctuary; all those who feel lost or abandoned.