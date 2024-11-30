New winter wonderland is the closest thing to Disneyland in Sussex - Take a look inside

From the creators of Shocktober Fest, the Tulleys Christmas Light Festival is the new must-see experience at the popular events venue in Crawley, West Sussex – with general tickets now on sale.

Sussex World was invited to the press opening night for the Christmas festival on Friday (November 29). Among the celebrity guests were The Only Way is Essex’s James 'Arg' Argent, Princess Andre, Harry Clark, Anna Maynard, JaackMaate and Jedward.

We got the opportunity to experience ten immersive attractions – featuring breathtaking effects never seen before in the UK.

We were able to wander through enchanting light shows and magical trails, whilst taking a brief break to enjoy live music – by the TOWIE star, Arg, who brilliantly sang on stage in the Ski Lodge Bar with singer Tony Roberts. During the performance, we tuck into some of the delicious seasonal street food and drinks on offer.

Guests can also warm up with a delicious hot chocolate or some mulled wine, treat themselves to doughnuts and marshmallows – which you can toast yourself in the cosy open fire pits – explore the handcrafted Christmas market, and meet live holiday characters.

If all that isn’t enough, there is a 33-meter observation wheel lighting up the night sky. This gives stunning views of the Christmas wonderland – in a three-lap experience not to be missed.

The Tulleys Christmas Light Festival has something for everyone – and is the perfect place to take all the family or for a date-night. The light shows are simply spectacular and reminded me of Disneyland due to the sense of magic and enchantment.

A spokesperson for Tulleys Farm said: “Whether you're gathering with family and friends, planning a romantic date night, or enjoying a festive team outing, Tulleys Christmas Light Festival guarantees an experience that will fill your heart with festive joy.

“Our enchanted woodlands are brought to life with mesmerising and magical moments in light, wander the lantern lit pathways and discover the joy that is Christmas that has never been seen before.

"Gaze upon the night sky and make wishes as we bring the stars alive and witness the magic of the woodland as it comes to life before your eyes.

“Make this Christmas truly unforgettable at Tulleys Christmas Light Festival!”

At the heart of the event is the Christmas Village, where you'll be welcomed by festive street theatre characters. You can also browse through the handcrafted Christmas market, discovering ‘unique treasures and the perfect gift for your loved ones’.

Here, you can find 20 unique photo opportunities from charming backdrops to festive displays – ‘each picture-perfect moment is a memory to cherish forever’.

