North Pole post box for letters to Santa in Eastbourne

A post box for letters to Santa is coming to Eastbourne and children will get a reply from the big man.

The special North Pole letter box is being installed so children can deliver their letters to Santa and receive a personalised reply from him by Christmas Eve. It will be located in the DQ Terrace Bar & Café in the Welcome Building at the Devonshire Quarter, from November 21 – December 17.

The postal service is being co-ordinated by Visit Eastbourne and is completely free. Letters to Santa need to be posted by December 17 at the very latest so they reach the North Pole in good time. Parents should include their home address, and personalised replies will be sent to the children to arrive by Christmas Eve.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said: “We know how important it is that Santa receives letters to him with requests for gifts and wishes, and that is why we have installed a special North Pole letter box this year in the DQ Terrace Bar & Café inside the Welcome Building. Children can post their letters to Santa in the post box and we will make sure they get to him in time so he can reply to each child personally by Christmas Eve.

"And while the youngsters are posting their letters, other family members can enjoy their visit to the Welcome Building too. As well as the Visitor Centre where gifts, souvenirs and theatre gift vouchers can be purchased, there is also the DQ pop-up book shop. Make sure you leave plenty of time too to relax with a visit to the DQ Terrace Bar & Café for a cup of coffee, a sandwich or a slice of cake.”