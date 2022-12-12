PICTURE: Eastbourne Christmas Craft Fair and carol singing
A Christmas craft fair took place in Eastbourne at the weekend, teamed with carol singers to get you in the festive mood.
Christmas Craft Fair at The Beachy Head Story took place all weekend (December 10-11) with a selection of local traders. On Saturday stall holders were selling woodcrafts, dog accessories, Christmas wreaths and shadowboxes, handmade fibre art pieces, pebble art, decorations and baubles, and artwork and crafts. There was also a performance from Eastbourne Community Choir.
On Sunday there was stalls offering stained glass pieces, wool accessories and gifts, artwork and cards, handmade gifts, embroidered gifts, and handmade resin gifts. Festive folk music was performed throughout the day by Liz Pearson too.
Photos by Jon Rigby.