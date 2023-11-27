Rogate Christmas Market Raises thousands for charity

On Saturday, November 25, the village of Rogate hosted it’s famous Christmas Market for the first time since 2019.

The crowds at the market.

Rogate hosted its celebrated Christmas Market for the first time since 2019 and raised a whopping £6,790.71 in just three hours, thanks to the generosity of the visitors who came and supported the event.

After costs, over £6,000 will be donated to some very worthwhile local charities. Rogate School Carol Singers got the event off to a festive start with a delightful selection of favourites.

Inside, the hall was filled to the rafters with an array of wares from gifts and crafts to bric-a-brac, sweets and toys. The popular home-made produce stall was a ‘huge success’ too.

Visitors at the market.

Throughout the morning, the hall was bustling with visitors as they tried their luck at the Bottle Tombola and the Grand Raffle, with its prizes donated by generous local businesses.

Revd Edward Doyle, one of the organising committee said: “As always, I am overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of all those involved in this wonderful event. The local businesses that helped to cover costs, local people who give up their time and talent and donated gifts and produce for sale, and of course everyone who came along and happily supported the great causes, knowing that the monies raised will go towards helping others in need.”