Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Saturday, November 25, the much-loved Rogate Christmas Market is back, after a four year absence. From 10.00 am to 1.00 pm, Rogate Village Hall will be jam-packed with festive stalls, activities for children, food and refreshments. There’s even a chance to meet Father Christmas in his Grotto.

To kick-off festivities, at 9.45 am, the children of Rogate C of E Primary School are set to carols before doors officially open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money raised by the event will be donated to local charities. Entry is free but a donation is said to be ‘greatly appreciated’.

Rogate Christmas Market from 2019.

The Market is the perfect place to spot a bargain with stalls tempting visitors with a gorgeous array of wares including books, presents and stocking fillers, delicious homemade cakes, preserves and chutneys, and a Bric-a-Brac collection. New for this year is a natural Christmas decorations stall with wreaths to order and festive table decorations.

The traditional favourites are also back with a ‘Designer Christmas Cake’ raffle, Bottle Tombola, and the Grand Raffle, offering a top prize of £200! plus tickets for days out and many other high-end treats and gifts. Tickets can be bought on the day or in advance from Rogate Village Stores.

For the children, there is also plenty to enjoy. As well as Father Christmas, there’s a Teddy Bear Tombola, a treasure trove of new and pre-loved good quality toys, and they can take part in some creative crafting activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also further opportunities to sample some refreshments at the Christmas Market Café, including coffee and cakes, sausage rolls, mince pies, and mulled wine.

This year the proceeds will be supporting two local children’s charities and the valuable work they do within the community - Family Support Work and Rogate School Family & Friends.

Juliette Murray, one of the organisers of the event said: “We’re so excited to put this on and are hoping for a big turnout this year after four years of absence. For a village market, it really is brilliant.