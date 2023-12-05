In Pulse have created a Christmas grotto to fundraise foe Chestnut Tree House, a charity which provides hospice care for children in Sussex.

In pulse is a Sussex based private ambulance company, based in Peacehaven. They are running the grotto next weekend (December 9 and 10) from 10 am to 5pm.

The children that visit get to decorate biscuits, take part in the ‘elfie selfie’ station, walk through the grotto, make reindeer food and meet Santa Clause himself. Children can receive a present for £9.50 per child, with all proceeds going to the charity.

To donate to Chestnut Tree House go to www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk

The charity needs over £5 million every year to provide hospice care for local children and their families. Very little of this comes from the government. The rest comes from donations, fundraising, gifts in wills, shops, the Chestnut Tree House lottery and volunteering.

The grotto will be taking place at In Pulse in Peacehaven: Unit E2 - Unit E3, Meridian Industrial Estate, Hoyle Road, BN10 8LW.

